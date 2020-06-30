France’s oldest nuclear reactor to be switched off today

After four decades in operation, France’s oldest nuclear power plant is being shut down. The Fessenheim reactor will be switched off today, but as Sofia Sanchez reports, it will take several years before the plant is completely decommissioned.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us