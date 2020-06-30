Share
France’s oldest nuclear reactor to be switched off today

10 hours ago

After four decades in operation, France’s oldest nuclear power plant is being shut down. The Fessenheim reactor will be switched off today, but as Sofia Sanchez reports, it will take several years before the plant is completely decommissioned.

