France’s PM Edouard Philippe answers questions as gvt to ease coronavirus lockdown measures

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announces details concerning future measures in case the pandemic is or is not controlled in France, before answering questions from journalists as the country eases lockdown measures against the coronavirus pandemic on May 11.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en