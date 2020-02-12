FRANCE’S STOLEN CHILDREN REVISITED

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

In 1963, more than 2,000 children from Réunion, a French department in the Indian Ocean, were deported to mainland France by the authorities.

On arrival, they were sent to live in rural areas left empty by depopulation.

Like the Creuse region, where the children from Réunion were put to work on farms and in factories.

Though they were sometimes made welcome, most were ill-treated.

Their parents, many of whom were illiterate, had given permission for them to leave without realising they would lose their children forever.

55 years later, France 24 accompanied them on what for many was their first return visit to their native island.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en