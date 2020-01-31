Franco-British trade: Brexit and the uncertain future of the Entente Cordiale

Right now, the European Union is the UK’s largest trading partner, with France and Britain in particular enjoying extremely close economic ties. But can that continue post-Brexit? With the nature of the UK’s future trading relationship with the bloc still largely undefined, how are French businesses preparing? We speak to Olivier Campenon, Vice President of the Franco-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

