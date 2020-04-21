Share
0 0 0 0

French are counting down, but experts question wisdom of leaving lockdown

5 hours ago

Research from the Pasteur Institute have found that by May 11, the day France intends to ease its lockdown, less than 6% of the population in France will have been infected by the Covid-19. Confinement has reduced transmission rates by an estimated 84%. The low infection rate means a majority remain at risk of catching the virus.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment