French are counting down, but experts question wisdom of leaving lockdown

Research from the Pasteur Institute have found that by May 11, the day France intends to ease its lockdown, less than 6% of the population in France will have been infected by the Covid-19. Confinement has reduced transmission rates by an estimated 84%. The low infection rate means a majority remain at risk of catching the virus.

