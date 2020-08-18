French Bulldog”s stupendous skateboarding skills go viral on Chinese social media

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A French Bulldog named Pipi has astonishing skateboarding skills, and he even can make turns while skateboarding, as seen in footage filmed in Yuanyang culture Park in Yuanyang on Monday.

Pipi can be seen going down starts, riding around with children, and hanging out in the park.

Pipi’s owner, Zhang Weiwei, explained that he researched skateboarding to train Pipi. “I had to learn the principle behind it, if I couldn’t figure out turning on a skateboard, then I couldn’t figure out how to teach and guide Pipi to make turns while skateboarding,” he said.

He also mentioned that a difficult part was to get Pipi to learn how to use one paw to guide the direction while pushing the skateboard with three other paws.

