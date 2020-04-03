French city of Lyon launches fashion film festival

Over the last decade, fashion films have become a cinematographic sub-category in their own right. The genre raises important questions which are now being studied at art schools: are fashion films just a new form of advertising or standalone works of art? Are they the logical extension of a brand’s marketing strategy or social commentary? As the birthplace of both cinema and the textile industry, the city of Lyon is launching its first fashion film festival at Lyon 2 University. FRANCE 24 went to check it out.

