Share
0 0 0 0

French coronavirus cases hit post-lockdown highs

5 hours ago

France recorded over 3000 new infections for the second day in a row Sunday, and officially has 263 clusters across the country. Authorities are stepping up measures in Paris and Marseille, classified as highly active zones.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment