-
Trump rallies against anti-racism protesters seeking to ‘defame’ heroes - 7 hours ago
-
England’s pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen as COVID-19 lockdown eases - 7 hours ago
-
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
French jihadist sentenced to 30 years for IS group executions in Syria - 8 hours ago
-
Trump rallies against anti-racism protesters seeking to ‘defame’ heroes - 8 hours ago
-
[Social media] Trump attends early Independence Day at Mt. Rushmore - 9 hours ago
-
French court rejects new inquiry into death of president Habyarimana that sparked Rwanda genocide - 17 hours ago
-
LIVE: Large explosion rocks fireworks factory in Turkish province of Sakarya - 17 hours ago
-
UK: Londoners react to claims on Prince Andrew over Epstein probe - 17 hours ago
-
Turkey: Four dead, dozens injured after explosion at fireworks factory in northwest Turkey - 18 hours ago
French court rejects new inquiry into death of president Habyarimana that sparked Rwanda genocide
In tonight’s show, a Paris appeals court has rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 death of Rwanda’s then president in a plane crash – that crash was a key trigger in the genocide of the Tutsis. Also, major political turmoil continues in Mali with ongoing calls from the opposition for the resignation President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. And elephants are dying in numbers much higher numbers than usual in Bostwana, a tragic phenomenom that is confounding scientists.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en