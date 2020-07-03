French court rejects new inquiry into death of president Habyarimana that sparked Rwanda genocide

In tonight’s show, a Paris appeals court has rejected a request to reopen an investigation into the 1994 death of Rwanda’s then president in a plane crash – that crash was a key trigger in the genocide of the Tutsis. Also, major political turmoil continues in Mali with ongoing calls from the opposition for the resignation President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. And elephants are dying in numbers much higher numbers than usual in Bostwana, a tragic phenomenom that is confounding scientists.

