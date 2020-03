French Culture Minister contracts Coronavirus

Individual cases of those who have caught the Coronavius are grabbing headlines such as the Culture Minister here in France. As markets suffer a disastrous day in the US, we take a look at online reactions. Finally, the fear factor is expanding – we take a look at some examples.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en