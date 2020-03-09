Share
0 0 0 0

French Culture Minister contracts Coronavirus

31 mins ago

Individual cases of those who have caught the Coronavius are grabbing headlines such as the Culture Minister here in France. As markets suffer a disastrous day in the US, we take a look at online reactions. Finally, the fear factor is expanding – we take a look at some examples. 

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment