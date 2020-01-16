French director accused of sexual assault to appear before judge

The French director Christophe Ruggia has been accused by top French actress Adele Haenel of abusing her when she was an underage teenager. “I’m very angry,” she said. “I want to reveal an abuse that is unfortunately quite commonplace.”

