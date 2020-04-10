French domestic violence cases soar during coronavirus lockdown

In the first week of France’s coronavirus lockdown, authorities reported a more than 30 percent rise in the country’s domestic violence cases. Although the government has put a number of measures in place to make it easier for victims to report such abuses, few seem to have taken advantage of them so far. FRANCE 24 reports.

