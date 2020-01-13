Share
0 0 0 0

French entry ‘Les Misérables’ nominated for best foreign language film Oscar

6 mins ago

Months after winning the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, French director Ladj Ly’s “Les Misérables” will be vying for Oscar glory on February 9 when it takes on Palme d’Or laureate “Parasite” in the best foreign language category.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment