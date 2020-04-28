French fishing industry: Fighting to survive lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is expected to present on Tuesday the government’s plan to lift its lockdown on May 11.

This will include a strategy to reopen businesses, many of which have been battered by the coronavirus lockdown.

That includes the fishing industry. Workers in the country’s fishing industry hope that the situation will improve after the government loosens its lockdown and once restaurants, school canteens and shops are permitted to reopen.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from the seaside town of Royan, France.

