-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
French fishing industry: Fighting to survive lockdown
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is expected to present on Tuesday the government’s plan to lift its lockdown on May 11.
This will include a strategy to reopen businesses, many of which have been battered by the coronavirus lockdown.
That includes the fishing industry. Workers in the country’s fishing industry hope that the situation will improve after the government loosens its lockdown and once restaurants, school canteens and shops are permitted to reopen.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from the seaside town of Royan, France.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#France #Coronavirus #FrenchFishingIndustry