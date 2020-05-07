French government to unveil full details of lockdown exit strategy

As France prepares to emerge from a months-long lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to announce how restrictions will be eased. The move will be “extremely gradual”, the government warned after the nation reported 278 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while also seeing a steep fall in the number of hospital patients. The “gradual” easing will depend on each region’s situation.

