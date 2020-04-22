French health official warns against easing virus restrictions

A French health official has warned the virus threat remains high as the government plans to begin easing restrictions next month.

President Emmanuel Macron says the lockdown measures will be lifted in small stages from May 11 but there are concerns about how this will work.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Montmoreau.

