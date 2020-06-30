French local elections: Macron never really had the common touch

“In the next couple of years we are going to see more and more of Macron the hyper president. There are some interesting speculations about the reshuffle and the future of Edouard Philippe, whether Macron will move him out and bring in somebody who will be much more his vector. We are at a very important turning point for Macron.”

Paul Smith, associate professor in French and Francophone Studies and Head of Department, Faculty of Arts, University of Nottingham…

