French mayoral election to go ahead despite coronavirus pandemic, Emmanuel Macron says
“I have asked scientists about our local elections, which will be held in a few days. They believe that there is nothing to prevent the French people, even those most vulnerable, from turning out to vote. I have also asked the prime minister to consult with politicians of all stripes. They have all expressed the same willingness. But it will be necessary to maintain the strictest respect for barrier measures agains the virus, and sanitary recommendations.”
