French medical staff walk out in protest over worsening conditions

Staff in public hospitals across France are walking out, furious at what they say is a “cronic lack of funding and supplies”. Since 2005, French hospitals have had to tighten their belts to €9bn, whilst patient numbers have increased significantly

