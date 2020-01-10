French pension strikes: ‘Which way to the exit?’

IN THE PAPERS – Friday, January 10, 2020: The French press debates how to end the longest strike in the country’s modern history. From L’Humanité’s plea for the government to listen to protesters to coverage of a “cocktail of proposals” in Les Echos, we look at the latest on the strike. We also take stock of the 10th anniversary of the deadly earthquake in Haiti. Over in the US, the Washington Post reports on how to reduce workplace suicides. Finally, we look into why some boys wear shorts – even in the middle of winter.

