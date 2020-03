French people come up with strategies to cope with coronavirus lockdown

A strict 15-day lockdown requiring people in France to remain at home came into effect at midday Tuesday, prohibiting all but essential outings in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. Here’s a quick guide on how to navigate the lockdown.

