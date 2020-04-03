Share
French PM Edouard Philippe says lockdown will most likely be extended

32 mins ago

In a televised interview on TF1 Thursday night, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe urged the French to respect the lockdown measures imposed since March 17, to ensure a levelling off of new cases of the virus. 

