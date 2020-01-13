French PM: “I am determined, firmly, to financially balance the system”

We will go until the end and, basically for all the strikers — to continue the strike may send them into a dead end. “”I am determined, firmly, to financially balance the system”.Nous allons aller au bout et, au fond, tout ceux qui incitent (les grévistes) à poursuivre la grève les envoient peut-être dans une impasse.””Je suis déterminé, ferme, sur l’équilibre financier du système”.

