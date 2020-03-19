-
French PM Philippe on COVID19 response: “We’re creating a new form of state health emergency”
The government will ask Parliament to give it the means necessary to deal with the emergency status that we are in. // Given the new health aspect of this crisis, obviously we are not going back on the emergency law of the 1950s, we’re creating a form of a new health emergency. This is a way for us to lay down a legal framework on which we will be able to make decisions to deal with this crisis.
