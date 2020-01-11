Share
French PM ‘willing’ to temporarily shelve plans to raise age for full pension benefits

13 mins ago

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe offered a major concession to unions contesting his government’s overhaul of the pension system on Saturday, in a move aimed at ending strikes that are now in their fifth week. 

