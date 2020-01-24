French police brutality under scrutiny

In recent months, France has seen a wave of protests – from the Yellow Vest movement to demonstrations against pension reform. While alleged cases of police brutality are on the rise, with videos of suspected police misconduct widely shared on social media, many police officers argue they’re only matching the level of violence they’re facing from protesters. Our team reports.

