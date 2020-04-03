Share
0 0 0 0

French politicians accuse US of buying up Chinese face masks bound for France

about 1 hour ago

A number of French politicians this week accused the US of buying up Chinese face masks previously ordered by France to cope with the coronavirus crisis. But a senior US official on Thursday denied the reports, maintaining they were “completely false”.

