Share
0 0 0 0

French rapper sings the praises of hospital workers

47 mins ago

On FRANCE 24’s The Observers, Rapper Samir Baloul is a hospital worker in Grenoble, and member of G7N, making music to support other healthcare workers during confinement and the Covid-19 crisis.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment