French react to PM’s lockdown plan

The French government has announced a strategy for exiting lockdown based around the principles of protect, test, and isolate, with measures that include mandatory wearing of masks on public transport. Meanwhile, 700,000 tests will be conducted each week from May 11. France 24’s Clovis Casali reports from the National Assembly.

