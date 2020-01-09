French retailers hoping for sales boost after strikes hit revenues

The winter sales have begun in France, with retailers hoping to see a boost in custom, after weeks of lower sales due the long-running transport strikes. Smaller businesses in Paris have been worst affected, seeing sharply lower sales in December. Also today, we look at the latest economic forecast from the World Bank, which expects only a small uptick in growth in 2020.

