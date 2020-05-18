Share
French screen legend Michel Piccoli, who starred in ‘Le Mépris’, dies at 94

May 18, 2020

Michel Piccoli, one of the most original and versatile French actors of the last half century, who starred in classics by Luis Buñuel, Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, has died aged 94, his family said Monday.

