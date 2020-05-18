-
Greek tourism industry prepares new social-distancing rules - 35 mins ago
-
Burundi votes in tense presidential election - about 1 hour ago
-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 2 hours ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
UN envoy says Israel must ‘abandon threats of annexation’ - 2 hours ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 4 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 5 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 5 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 5 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 5 hours ago
French screen legend Michel Piccoli, who starred in ‘Le Mépris’, dies at 94
Michel Piccoli, one of the most original and versatile French actors of the last half century, who starred in classics by Luis Buñuel, Jean-Luc Godard and Louis Malle, has died aged 94, his family said Monday.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en