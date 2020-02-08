French skating chief Didier Gailhaguet resigns amid sexual assault scandal

The long-serving head of the French Ice Skating Federation (FFSG), Didier Gailhaguet, resigned on Saturday after former skaters spoke of sexual assaults by coaches.…

