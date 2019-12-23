Share
0 0 0 0

French strikes: Paris metro blocked as protesters ignore Macron plea for Christmas truce

16 mins ago

Disruption will continue through the Christmas week and into January, French metro and rail services have announced.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/19/major-disruption-as-french-strikes-over-pension-reform-enter-third-week

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment