French teachers not happy about returning to school

Could it soon be back to school for France’s 12 millions students and nearly 900,000 teachers? President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced May 11 as the date when elementary, middle and high school would start to re-open. But some believe the timeframe is too early to assure the safety of teachers and students.

