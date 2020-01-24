French teenager becomes hate figure online after anti-Islam comments

The debate over freedom of speech and the right to be blasphemous has resurfaced in France. A teenager has spoken out against Islam and all religions and has now become a hate figure online. The tensions are a reminder of the debate surrounding the blasphemous cartoons published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

