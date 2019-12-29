French theatres emptied by strike

The three-week walkout by workers in France is bad for the entertainment industry at its most important time of the year.

The show has gone on in theatres over the Christmas holidays but without sell-out audiences.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Paris.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #France #Strikes