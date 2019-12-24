Share
French unions and government set negotiations over pension reform for early January

23 mins ago

French train and metro drivers took their crippling transport strike into its 19th straight day Monday in a standoff with the government over pension reform, casting a pall over Christmas plans with many unable to reach loved ones.

