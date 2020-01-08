With reports of train drivers going back to work, French unions are attempting to galvanise the strike as it approaches its sixth week. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/08/french-unions-attempt-to-re-energise-pension-strike-with-new-action-planned-for-thursday

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live