French unions blockade ports as strikes drag on

While the French government pushes ahead with its attempts to reform the pension system, unions are continuing their calls for strikes. Some workers have been blockading the country’s seaports and docks, leaving businesses struggling. Also in the show – the latest on the international efforts to tax tech giants, and a report from France 24’s correspondents in Sydney about the cost of the bushfires there.

