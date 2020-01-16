Share
French unions stage marches and block ports as impact of transport strikes weakens

about 1 hour ago

Thousands of striking workers poured into streets across France on Thursday for a sixth day of mass demonstrations, as French trade unions also blocked ports and disrupted power production, searching for a way to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension overhaul as the impact of transport strikes weakens.

