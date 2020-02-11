Share
French winemakers fret over threat of more US tariffs

48 mins ago

France’s wine industry is holding its annual trade fair in Paris, and much of the talk is of the tariffs imposed on their products by the United States. The current 25% levy could rise further if trade tensions escalate. Also today, the British government warns border checks and increased red tape are “inevitable” for businesses under a future trade relationship with the European Union.

