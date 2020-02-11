French winemakers fret over threat of more US tariffs

France’s wine industry is holding its annual trade fair in Paris, and much of the talk is of the tariffs imposed on their products by the United States. The current 25% levy could rise further if trade tensions escalate. Also today, the British government warns border checks and increased red tape are “inevitable” for businesses under a future trade relationship with the European Union.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en