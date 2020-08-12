-
Russia’s coronavirus vaccine: Is Putin taking ‘a reckless step’? | DW News - 19 mins ago
-
Beirut explosion: One week on - 40 mins ago
-
Fresh clashes in Belarus after Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya flees country - 49 mins ago
-
US – Joe Biden: Who is Kamala Harris? - 49 mins ago
-
Belarus protests erupt for third night in a row - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for running mate - about 1 hour ago
-
Belarus election challenger Tikhanovskaya flees to Lithuania - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - about 1 hour ago
-
12 August 2020 - 2 hours ago
Fresh clashes in Belarus after Lukashenko challenger Tikhanouskaya flees country
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaya said on Tuesday she had fled abroad for the sake of her children after strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko’s claim of victory in Sunday’s presidential election prompted bloody street protests.
