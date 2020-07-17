-
EU leaders look for agreement over historic recovery plan - about 1 hour ago
Tackling climate change: Could the coronavirus be a blueprint? | To the point? - about 1 hour ago
Fresh Covid-19 outbreaks lead to local lockdowns worldwide - 2 hours ago
Israel: Protesters camp outside Netanyahu’s residence to demand his resignation - 2 hours ago
Spain: Bars, restaurants and shops close in Majorca’s famous party strip - 2 hours ago
USA: Democrats want to “destroy” suburbs – Trump - 2 hours ago
Bulgaria: Thousands flood Sofia for eighth day of anti-govt. protests - 2 hours ago
US leaders wrangle over mask use as new daily Covid-19 cases smash records - 2 hours ago
Ireland’s Mother and Baby Scandal (Part 2) | People and Power - 3 hours ago
EU leaders to battle over bailout terms at first face-to-face summit in five months - 6 hours ago
Fresh Covid-19 outbreaks lead to local lockdowns worldwide
Fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus have led to renewed, more localised, lockdowns — affecting millions notably in India and California, while several European states have tightened restrictions.Here is an overview of recent developments.
