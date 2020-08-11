-
Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House - 53 mins ago
Lebanon president accepts gov’t resignation after Beirut blast - 2 hours ago
Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ over Scottish exam results – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
Fresh protests over presidential election leave one dead in Belarus - 4 hours ago
Lebanese PM announces government’s resignation over Beirut blast - 6 hours ago
Trump escorted out of White House briefing after ‘shooting’ outside grounds - 7 hours ago
France’s anti-terror prosecutor to investigate aid worker killings in Niger - 12 hours ago
Demonstrators take to the streets after disputed election in Belarus - 13 hours ago
At least eight people killed in Greece floods - 13 hours ago
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill - 14 hours ago
Fresh protests over presidential election leave one dead in Belarus
At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Monday after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.
