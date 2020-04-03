From defending China to blaming China: How Trump fumbled Covid-19 approach

IN THE PAPERS – Friday, April 3: We look at reactions to Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis as the US records the highest daily death toll of any country. Also, Libération looks at how the region around Paris is desperately lacking resources as the number of victims soars. Finally, a new science report finds that mice can show a range of emotions.

