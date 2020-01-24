-
‘From hello to war in five months’: The fight over sexism and diversity at the Grammys
IN THE PAPERS – Friday, 24.01.2020: We take a look at an ongoing scandal in the American music industry. Amid the countdown to Sunday’s Grammy awards, is the academy that runs it transparent and diverse enough? We also take a look at how the press is covering the coronavirus, after China put some 25 million people on lockdown. Plus we look at how the press is covering day two of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
