From ‘hoax’ to pandemic: Trump’s shifting rhetoric on coronavirus

From calling “hysteria” over the outbreak a Democratic hoax, to announcing a national emergency and urging all Americans to work from home and avoid public spaces, US president Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the coronavirus pandemic has shifted significantly in the space of a few weeks.

