In this edition of Global Japan, we look at how Japanese scientists are working with their local colleagues in Bhutan so that traditional buildings in the Himalayan kingdom can better withstand earthquakes.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/02/28/from-japan-to-bhutan-improving-resilience-against-earthquakes

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live