From Togo to France: Michel takes his father’s journey to the stage

Michel Djiwonou wanted to learn more about his father Yawo’s journey from Togo to France some 40 years ago. After numerous exchanges with him, he put the story down on paper before taking it to the stage. But Djiwonou’s play, “My Father’s Journey”, transcends his father’s account of migration. It also recounts the shared experience of millions of immigrants across France. He tells us more.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en