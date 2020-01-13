Frustrations grow over bank restrictions in Lebanon

Banks in Lebanon are being increasingly targeted by demonstrators demanding access to their money.

And the Central Bank governor says foreign financial support is desperately needed to ease the economic crisis.

That is unlikely to happen if politicians can not agree on the make-up of a new government.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Lebanon #EconomicCrisis